Denver inmates to get ramen as incentive for COVID vaccination

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sheriff’s Department is offering inmates a new incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department is offering 10 packs of ramen noodles, or coffee and five packs of ramen for each vaccine dose an incarcerated person gets.

FOX31 was the first to report this after learning of the deal through sources.

“In jails across America, vaccine incentive programs for individuals in custody are working and we decided to move forward with implementing one as well,” said Sheriff Elias Diggins. “We will evaluate the program monthly and hope that it will make a difference as we all continue to combat COVID.”

The commissary offerings are not just for individuals who have not yet received the vaccine. They will be offered to those who have gotten shots while in DSD custody.