Source: Denver to announce timeline for moving to Level Clear on Friday

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver is set to announce Friday that it is planning to move to Level Clear this weekend, according to a source with close knowledge of the situation.

Level Clear removes capacity restrictions in restaurants and businesses however businesses will be expected to continue following hygiene and sanitation regulations at the same level they have been for the past year

It does not necessarily mean that mask requirements are lifted, although Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ office told FOX31, “we will be updating our mask order to follow CDC guidance shortly.”

That CDC guidance largely eliminates mask regulations in indoor places except for crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Other counties including Jefferson, Arapahoe and Adams are expected to move to Level Clear this weekend as well.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.