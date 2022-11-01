DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said sources told the network.

Miami traded the 2023 first-round pick it acquired from San Fransisco, a fourth-round pick in 2024, and running back Chase Edmonds to Denver for Chubb and a fifth-round draft pick in 2025, Schefter tweeted.

Chubb was the Broncos’ fifth pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. The 26-year-old North Carolina State alumni had 13 solo tackles and five and a half sacks in the eight games he suited up for the Broncos.