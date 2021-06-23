Source: Arvada shooter had written about anti-police sentiments

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of opening fire in Olde Town Arvada and killing a police officer has written about his ant-law enforcement beliefs before the attack, a source tells FOX31 News.

Investigative reporter Rob Low has learned that the police found a 4-page document believed to have been written by the shooter before his death at the scene of the shooting.

Just in- @kdvr has learned investigators have recovered a 4-page document believed to have been written by gunman Ronald Troyke who killed @ArvadaPolice officer Gordon Beesley. Letter apparently lays out anti-police rhetoric and provides context as to why Troyke acted. #kdvr — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) June 23, 2021

During a news conference Tuesday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said the gunman targeted Officer Gordon Beesley.

“Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” Strate said. He was “ambushed by a person who expressed hatred for police officers.”

John Hurley was also killed during the attack in Olde Town. He was not a member of law enforcement but according to Chief Strate he “likely disrupted what could have been a large loss of life.”

“He is a true hero,” Strate said.

FOX31 News is attempting to get a copy of the document written by the shooter, but it may not be released if it is considered part of the investigation. If we are able to get a copy we will update this article with relevant excerpts.