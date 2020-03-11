Sotomayor recuses from SCOTUS case on Colorado electors, citing friendship

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor participates in an annual Women’s History Month reception in the U.S. capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on March 18, 2015. (Photo: Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

DENVER (Colorado Public Radio) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has recused herself from a Colorado faithless elector case.

The reason: She is friends with Polly Baca, one of the original respondents in the case.

The case could decide the future of the power of states to bind Electoral College electors to voter preferences in presidential elections.

Oral arguments are set for April 28.

Colorado Public Radio reports that Polly Baca is a longtime fixture in Democratic politics who attended Sotomayor’s confirmation hearings in the Senate and hosted a party in Denver after the justice was confirmed.