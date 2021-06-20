Son follows father’s footsteps at Denver-area hospital

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — A father and son duo are spending Father’s Day working together at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Ted Raschkes has been a nursing supervisor at the hospital for the last six years. And this year, his 17-year-old Braden started volunteering there.

“To see him at 17 today, taking that same path is pretty amazing,” Ted said.

Braden followed that up and said, “The person who I am, is probably because of (what) my father’s taught me.”

As a volunteer, Braden organizes charts, gathers wheelchairs and stocks items. One day, he hopes to be back at the hospital working.

“Something I’m thinking about is neurosurgery,” Braden said. “I think it’s where you can make a big difference.”

And that’s exactly what Ted and Braden want to do every day.