CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Castle Rock have named Matthew Buchanan as the sole suspect in the suspicious death of his mother, Elizabeth Bjorlow.

The case is now being considered a homicide, the Castle Rock Police Department said on Friday. Buchanan was previously named a person of interest in the case.

Police do not believe Buchanan is still in the Castle Rock area. CRPD said Buchanan’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, and he may be outside of Colorado.

“This incident has shaken our community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley said in a statement. “Our main focus is locating the suspect. We are working with multiple agencies across the region and following up on every possible lead. Anyone who has information regarding the suspect is asked to call police.”

The Problem Solvers learned Bjorlow filed a civil protection order against Buchanan last summer.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.