Someone put fake CDC ‘tested positive’ stickers in Winter Park gondolas

WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Someone put stickers inside gondolas at Winter Park Resort claiming that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the cabins “tested positive.” However, the stickers are fake.

One such sticker reads: “This cabin tested POSITIVE on 12/31/20.”

According to Winter Park Resort, an unknown person (or people) put the stickers inside the cabins. They are not official notices from the resort or CDC.

“Winter Park Resort is continuing to follow guidelines, restrictions and protocols set by the state, Grand County Public Health and local authorities to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in our community,” said Jen Miller, a spokesperson for the resort.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said it is unfamiliar with the stickers, and that the CDC is not inspecting gondolas in Colorado.

“CDC does have some cruise ship and airplane cabin inspection guidance, but it’s unclear if that type of sticker could be used in those settings,” the CDPHE said via email.

Winter Park has implemented a number of safety protocols this ski season, including a reservation system, distancing on chairlifts and mandatory mask usage when near others.