‘Somebody murdered my son’: Mother of shooting victim begs witnesses to come forward

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating after a shooting happened early Sunday morning just blocks from Coors Field.

Police say one person has died and two others were sent to the hospital.

Lakisha Newell said her 23-year-old son was the one killed. She got the call from Denver police at 4 a.m.

Newell rushed over to 20th & Market in downtown Denver to learn that her son and his two brothers had been in a shooting around 2:45 a.m.

“I was lost in the world when I got pregnant with him, and once I had my son, my life changed,” said Newell. “Somebody just took my baby from me. Somebody took my baby.”

Newell tells us the other two teen victims were in the hospital, but her son didn’t make it.

Newell doesn’t want crime tape and police lights to be the end of his story. She said he was her best friend.

“He was so cool, he was laid back, antagonistic, he could be annoying. He was a father, he is my oldest son,” Newell said.

Now she making a passionate plea just to find answers.

“You don’t have to go to the police, you can talk to me,” said Newell. “If you know something just say it, just tell me what happened to my son.”

Family members say it’s a tough time, but they will get through this together.

Police are asking you if you know anything, give Metro Denver Crime Stoppers a call at 720-913-STOP (7867).