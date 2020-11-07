Some students, staff at elementary school in Centennial quarantined after positive COVID-19 case

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Parents and guardians of Peakview Elementary students got an email from the Cherry Creek School District on Friday informing them of a positive COVID-19 case at the school.

A student at the school tested positive COVID-19. The student has not been at the school since Oct. 30.

A quarantine for three staff members and 15 students who were in close contact with the infected student is in effect, according to CCSD. The parents of the 15 students have been contacted by email.

CCSD defined close contact as being within six feet for 15 or more minutes to the COVID-positive person.

Measures taken during the public health investigation include:

The person diagnosed is kept home from school or work until they are no longer infectious.

The person’s mask use, physical distancing and activities while infectious are assessed.

The people who were in close contact with the person with COVID-19 are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure (quarantine).