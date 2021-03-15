Some Rocky Mountain National Park roads are now open

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Park snowplow crews have been working hard to get roads reopened at Rocky Mountain National Park after a storm dropped over two feet of snow on the park this weekend.

Crews have also been dealing high wind gusts and drifting on park roadways.

Here are the roads that are now open in RMNP:

US-36 at the Beaver Meadows Entrance

US-34 at the Fall River Entrance on the east side

US-34 at the Grand Lake Entrance on the west side

Beaver Meadows Visitor Center will reopen Monday afternoon

Here are the roads that are still closed in RMNP:

US-34 at Deer Ridge Junction to Many Parks Curve

Bear Lake Road

Wild Basin Road

Longs Peak Trailhead Parking Area

Moraine Park Campground

Fall River Visitor Center

Visitors should have a vehicle that can withstand winter driving conditions (all wheel drive or 4-wheel-drive) and should also be prepared for ice, drifting snow and possible low visibility.