Some restaurants take a snow day; others offer warm outdoor space amid pandemic

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Buffalo Rose in downtown Golden was sure to check all the boxes when it comes to making sure there will be plenty of warm space for guests this winter.

Put to the test on Monday, manager Alexandria Raubach was pleasantly surprised by the busy rush lunch after a slow Sunday evening. Most of the roads in Golden were slushy and slick Monday afternoon.

“We live in Colorado. People are used to the snow, people have cars that can drive in the snow, so people are willing to brave it,” said Raubach.

Buffalo Rose recently purchased eight new space heaters and two large firepits for its outdoor dining space. While capacity for indoor seating is cut under COVID-19 restrictions, Raubach feels confident guests will be willing to sit outside if they’re near a heat source.

“I do [feel confident],” said Raubach. “People have been stuck indoors long enough.”

While some restaurants are taking a snow day, restaurants with large indoor seating areas and heaters outside are busy this afternoon. The manager at Buffalo Rose tells me she’s hopeful Coloradans will want to eat out this winter, even if it means bracing the elements. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/welcwZzyEB — Aimee Lewis (@aimee_lewisTV) October 26, 2020

However, several restaurants in Golden without proper outdoor seating arrangements shut down Monday afternoon. Employees shoveling outside told FOX31 their managers didn’t think staying open would be worth it. Tourists coming into the town make up a large portion of business and when road conditions are less than ideal, it’s typically the locals who hit the town for a lunch break.

For restaurants like Buffalo Rose, the nearby closures could mean more business for their establishment.

“I think Golden is a pocket, so when some places shut down, other people get the foot traffic. Whatever foot traffic that may be,” said Raubach.