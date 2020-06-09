Some recovering from injuries after trees fall on Denver homes during storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Two days after hurricane-force winds tore through the metro area, Denver families and businesses are continuing to pick up the pieces.

Walking in through the front door is something Sandy and Sonny Ackles will never take for granted again after Saturday’s events.

“She walked in the door. I said, ‘You hanging on to everything?'” Sonny Ackles said. “She goes, ‘I had to hold on to everything.’ And about that time, the tree fell down.”

A tree snapped and toppled in the powerful winds, falling on the Ackleses’ front porch.

“Collapsed and crumbled fast,”Ackles said. “When that hit, you could feel the ground in the house, feel the vibration.”

The couple was stuck inside until their daughter-in-law came over and cut part of the porch out, blocking the door.

Ackles says what’s left behind under the mangled porch serves as a reminder of how lucky they are.

“The furniture is OK, dog cage is okay, all the chimes are okay. We got really lucky on a lot of stuff.”

Five miles away, on Quitman Street, another family is counting their blessings.

“There’s only one explanation: that’s the grace of God that my family is alive and not facing a funeral,” Debbie Nolan-Erlacher said.

Nolan-Erlacher’s son Erich Newman and his 9-year-old daughter Kaitlyn were injured by a tree falling in the 2700 block of South Quitman Street on Saturday.

Kaitlyn sustained bruises and cuts requiring stitches but has been released from the hospital.

The tree impaled Erich through his back. He already had one successful surgery and is scheduled for another surgery Monday evening.

A GoFundMe account has been created to support Erich and his family.