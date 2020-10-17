Some rallies postponed, others proceed following new Denver COVID-19 restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Women’s March came one day after new public health orders were issued in the city restricting group gatherings to five people and requiring additional mask use.

Despite the new restrictions, community members still came together with masks on and signs in hand to join others across the nation participating in hundreds of planned Women’s marches.

“I’m here to show my son how to participate in democracy,” mother Megan Conklin said.

Loved ones, strangers and friends gathered outside of the Fillmore Auditorium Saturday afternoon. With the pandemic in mind and cases on the rise, community members took their own precautions while participating and marching to the Colorado State Capitol.

“Right now more than ever it’s important for women’s voices to be heard and we take the pandemic seriously,” masked and shielded participant Emily Davis said, adding “We all have hand sanitizer, we’ve got face coverings, we’ve got masks. We’ll probably change our clothes at the end, anything we can do to be a part of getting the word out and doing it safely.”

New city rules say no more than five people from outside a household are supposed to be together unless they’re six feet apart.

“We have sent out emails about social distancing, about bringing hand sanitizers, if you come with six people stay with those six people away from everyone else,” march coordinator Jayme Bright said.

Across the street at Civic Center Park, Denver’s Youth Initiative, a group fighting for a better path for Denver students, made a decision to postpone its scheduled march Saturday.

“It was very difficult to make the decision, but we made the adjustment because we couldn’t in good conscious be the reason that a family came out to celebrate the community and got cited or summoned,” Denver Youth Initiative Co-Founder MiDian Holmes said, adding “This will still happen, but we just have to make sure that this is going to happen in a safe way.”

Biden for President Colorado, postponed the “Drag Your Ballot to the Box” event in Denver as well.

We will post new dates and plans for these postponed events when they become available.