DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans to go see the fall leaves this weekend, you likely won’t be alone on your leaf-peeping journey.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this weekend will be the peak of fall colors in Colorado.

Here are the busiest places to see the fall colors in Colorado:

Boreas Pass– Located about 2 hours from Denver near Breckenridge

Guanella Pass– Located less than 60 miles from Denver on I-70 near Georgetown

Maroon Bells– Just under 4 hours from Denver, north of Crested Butte

Rocky Mountain National Park– Located about 65 miles away from Denver

Million Dollar Highway– Located about 6 hours away form Denver near Telluride

Kebler Pass: Located a little over 200 miles away from Denver near Crested Butte

Silverton named one of the best towns in the U.S. to see foliage

Trips to Discover, a popular travel site, recently put out a list of the top 15 best small towns in the United States for fall foliage.

There was not a particular ranking of the locations, just a list of the best small towns. Named to that list was Silverton, which is located in San Juan County in the southwest part of our state.

Why do leaves change color?

Meteorologist Jessica Lebel said leaves have chlorophyll in them that give them green pigment during the warmer months. In the fall, when the temperatures get cooler and the sun angle changes, the tree’s chlorophyll starts to break down.

Eventually, the green color disappears, and other colors become visible. The leaf color depends on the pigment present in the leaf.

If you are planning to go leaf-peeping, we have you covered. Here is a look at everything you need to know:

Want to see elk this fall?

If you want to travel to see fall leaves and elk, here are five great places to travel to:

Evergreen– Located off of I-70, west of Genesee in Jefferson County Estes Park– You can also check out Elk Fest on Oct. 1-2 Mueller State Park– Located near Divide with 55 miles of trails and thousands of acres West Elk Wilderness– Located near Gunnison, the U.S. Forest Service said there’s over 200 miles of constructed trails Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge– Located north of Golden, it is a great place to see elk. You also have the opportunity to see other wildlife in the area, such as deer, coyotes, and prairie dogs.

