DENVER (KDVR) — Homeland Security Investigations completed a multi-agency operation from the end of April through mid-May and located and recovered 70 missing children.

The majority of the children were located in West Texas, but some were located in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area, as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, according to HSI.

HSI said the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. Many of the children were also reportedly runaways.

FOX31 reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about “Operation Lost Souls” and how many children were located in Colorado. We are waiting to hear back.

According to the most recent Human Trafficking Report in Colorado from 2020, 137 human trafficking cases were reported.

In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline said it received a total of 625 substantive phone calls, SMS, Webchats, emails, or online tip reports from Colorado.

If you have information about a human trafficking victim or human trafficking activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888- 373-7888. You can also text the hotline at 233733.