GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Several schools in Greeley are on lockdown as police respond to a nearby home where a person is barricaded inside.

The incident is occurring in the area of 21st Street and 28th Avenue, not far from Meeker Elementary School.

Police say residents of the area have also been notified by the reverse 911 system for their safety.

Schools in the area are on lock-down and an SRO is at Meeker Elementary.

Currently, the scene is controlled and safe. When the incident has been resolved we will notify area residents by reverse 911 and everyone else by social media — Greeley Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) September 18, 2020

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this situation as details become available.