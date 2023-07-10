DENVER (KDVR) — One family is trying to figure out how to get their kids to and from Morey Middle School after learning about a handful of bus routes being cut.

“They will come out to certain neighborhoods and there are certain neighborhoods who won’t have service at all,” Lynne Ly told FOX31/Channel 2.

Ly shared an email sent to parents in April of 2022 addressing the transportation bus cuts that would be implemented for the 2023-2024 school year. The email, sent by Morey Middle School Principal Hillary Niebauerat, stated there would be transportation cuts:

“The determination of which routes were cut or reduced was made by identifying the current number of students using each route followed by the percentage of Free and Reduced Lunch (FRL) riders assigned to each route.”

The email also said there would be new bell times for the 2023-24 school year.

“Feedback and data collected throughout the district on bell times and impacts on transportation were weighed against each other to develop an outcome that streamlined future bell times and allowed space for equity in the approach to transportation cuts,” the email read.

“We are an urban school district,” Ly said. “DPS (Denver Public Schools) has to find a way to make it work.”

DPS passed along a message from Executive Director of Transportation Albert Samora with a statement on the routes for Morey.

“The Near Northeast (including Park Hill & Central Park), Northwest, South Central, and Southeast will not have transportation services in 2023-24. District officials made this recommendation based on the low utilization of transportation services by students eligible for the free and reduced lunch program,” the message read.

Ly said the families facing the biggest challenge with the bus cuts are those with students in the Special Education Program. A program Ly said Morey is known for and has a high population of students enrolled.

“Morey has over 400 children and around 50% to 60% are enrolled in the special program,” Ly said. “Morey is the only school in the entire district that provides this at the middle school level.”

Ly said the biggest worry is all the traffic around the four-block radius of the school and she said it will become dangerous for students to be dropped off around hundreds of cars.

“Just imagine, put yourself at 9 a.m. on rush hour and hundreds of parents coming down and you have cars on both side. It’s a disaster,” Ly said. “It’s a matter of when an accident will happen and when a child will be hit.”

DPS sent the following statement about the bus route changes:

Denver Public Schools (DPS) will continue to provide transportation services for general education and special education students at Morey Middle School. Highly Gifted and Talented transportation services in the Southwest, Central and Far Northeast regions will continue as well.

Like many school districts across the nation, DPS continues to manage the challenges of not having enough bus drivers. The district identified service reductions in a few areas districtwide. These cuts are based on either low ridership and/or routes that were not serving our students with the most severe needs. Will Jones, DPS executive director of communications

Ly said parents are trying to find better options but things she said are expensive.

“A group of parents are looking at hiring private bus services but we decided it’s too expensive,” Ly said. “As taxpayers to pay for our own bus, we should not have to pay for our own bus services.”

She said she hopes the district changes its mind before the first school bell.

“They still have six weeks before school to make accommodations for service,” Ly said.