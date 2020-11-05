Some downtown Denver businesses remain boarded up as votes are counted

DENVER (KDVR) — Large pieces of plywood on many downtown businesses went up after concerns and warnings that there could be problems as a result of the presidential election.

Before Wednesday evening, there were no protests. However, on Wednesday night, Denver police arrested eight people on a number of charges after they allegedly vandalized businesses along East Colfax Avenue just southeast of downtown.

Earlier Wednesday, along the 16th Street Mall, there were signs that business was getting back to normal. Still, shop after shop — like Mt. Everest Imports, boarded up for protection — are struggling.

Ravi Rajvhandari’s brother owns the store.

“When you cover (with those) boards, very few people come in. But for safety it’s good,” Rajvhandari said.

Other downtown businesses were still covering their storefronts with plywood costing hundreds of dollars.

The city sent a warning saying there could be problems.

Some businesses already had the plywood – after having used it during George Floyd protests and riots this summer. Little did the know they’d be using it during an election.

But at Choice Market on Broadway, windows were left uncovered during the riots and Election Day.

The Denver-owned store provides fresh food for people living downtown.

Choice Store General Manager Matt Smith said, “We have faith in the community and we feel it sets a bad precedent. We wanted to be here to open and available for all of our customers and not board up, no matter what happens.”

It’s not clear when the boards downtown will come down. Some feel it could be a while due to the tight presidential election and pandemic.