Some Denver schools go remote over staffing issues

DENVER (KDVR) — Three schools in Denver announced they will temporarily move to remote status because of staffing issues.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students,” Denver Public Schools stated in a press release. “At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools.”

DPS announced temporary remote status for the following schools:

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College – Thursday and Friday

George Washington High School – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

John H. Amesse Elementary School – Thursday and Friday

DPS said the district is evaluating each school daily to make sure staffing issues are adequate. The district said it is “committed” to telling families by 4 p.m. the day before any change to school operations.

The news follows a trend impacting other school districts on the Front Range, with staffing issues causing school closures this week.