Some Front Range fireworks shows canceled, others will go on

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Fourth of July fireworks began ringing through the sky Friday night, a welcome sight to many after most large shows were cancelled in 2020.

Still, this year’s displays will be hit-or-miss based on where you live.

Shows in Boulder, downtown Denver and multiple mountain communities have been canceled because of staffing problems, fire concerns and COVID uncertainty.

In Lakewood, organizers of the Big Boom Bash are asking people to watch from a distance, providing a map of suggested locations.

“When we started to have to plan for this, we start in January, and at the time, we didn’t know what we were, or weren’t, allowed to do,” organizer Kimberly Montague. “At the end of the day, we had to make the decision to do a display only.”

Montague said Firestorm Pyrotechnics, which organizes the show, focused on larger fireworks, with less focus on pleasing an in-person event crowd.

“They’ll be able to see the fireworks within a mile and a half radius of this location,” Montague said. “If you can, stay in your neighborhood. Go to your local park. There are going to be some really fantastic fireworks tomorrow [Saturday] night.”

In Boulder, sponsors made the decision months ago to cancel the annual Ralphie’s Independence Day Blast at Folsom Field.

“To put on the show, believe it or not, takes about a year of planning,” said Dan Kingdom, with WK Real Estate. “We had to make this call so far in advance that it was really a challenge.”

Kingdom said the event typically draws about 30,000 people, a gathering that seemed unfeasible over the winter.

“We just had to make the decision so far in advance, unfortunately it didn’t work out this year,” Kingsom said.

In the mountains, Eagle County and Steamboat have both canceled shows, citing fire danger.

“The decision to cancel the fireworks had to be made a few weeks out, and not knowing that we would be blessed with some moisture, they all decided to be united in the decision and cancel their fireworks shows. We, along with our fire partners and many of our community partners, were in agreeance with the decisions,” wrote a spokesperson with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

In Grand Lake, the town will be hosting their annual show, which involves fireworks being shot from a barge in the middle of the lake.

“We have been rebuilding homes, and rebuilding roads and culverts and trails, and the fireworks is a great way for us to say, we made it through this, and we’re going to have a celebration,” Mayor Steve Kudron said.

You can find a list of canceled shows here.

A list of shows that are happening can be found here.