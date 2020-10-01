Some Cameron Peak Fire evacuees have been away from home for weeks

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cameron Peak Fire is stretching into its third month and continues to threaten homes in Northern Colorado. According to officials with the American Red Cross, roughly 5,800 people have been evacuated and about 650 are receiving shelter through the Red Cross.

“It was just kind of like, ‘Well, as long as we’re together, that’s all that really matters,'” said Kristy Gungler, an evacuee getting help through the Red Cross.

Gungler and her family have been staying at a Loveland hotel for nearly a week after evacuating from their home in the Glacier View area. Keeping her two school-aged kids focused on online learning has been difficult while living out of suitcases.

“It’s OK to say it’s hard right now. We all feel that. Thank gosh not all at the same time but we tend to kind of go up and down and are there for one another,” said Gungler.

Other evacuees from the Red Feather Lakes area have been staying at Red Cross shelters for several weeks with no indication of when they may be able to return to their homes.

“You know that you will somehow be OK. We just don’t know when that will be, in the end,” said Gungler.

As of Wednesday night, the Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 125,000 acres and is 22% contained.