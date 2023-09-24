DENVER (KDVR) — Fans of the Denver Broncos are predictably upset after a historic 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest,” one fan said.

The Dolphins scored the most points in an NFL game since 1966, devastating the Broncos 70-20.

If the Dolphins had scored three more points, the franchise would have set the new record. The dolphins became the fourth team in NFL history to score at least 70 points in a regular-season or playoff game.

Some fans are holding out hope for an improvement this season, the team has gone winless in three games.

A jets fan said “All the elements are there, you say you’re a quarterbakc or a coach away and you just get a loss like that, its like, what more can you do.”

“I felt like getting a different shirt on,” a fan wearing orange and blue said.

Another fan said it’s difficult to wear any gear associated with the team

“It’s very upsetting as you can see with me wearing this jersey today because I expect a win from my team,” another fan, wearing a Cincinnati Bengals jersey, said. “With performances like today, you cant be a fan.”

The Broncos face the similarly winless Chicago Bears at Soldier Field next Sunday at 11 a.m. MST.