AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Public Schools says it is unable to arrange transportation for the start of the year for a portion of students with special needs.

Classes started Tuesday at many Aurora schools, but the families say they didn’t find out about this issue until an email went out Monday night.

APS told FOX31 it hopes routes will be restored by Monday, but some parents are livid.

“Why are we being singled out?” said an Aurora mother who does not want to be identified.

The woman’s 9-year-old daughter, who is blind and on the autism spectrum, has an Individualized Education Program that says transportation will be provided for her, and the family counts on it.

“Her IEP states that transportation is guaranteed, and if not, we have to come together as a team and discuss that and make changes in writing,” the mother said.

But Monday night this family and others received an email from the district saying in part, “Due to internal technical challenges, we are unable to arrange transportation for your student for the start of the school year.”

“There are families who don’t have vehicles to drop their kids off. They don’t have money up front to pay for transportation for their kids, people whose children are in wheelchairs,” the mother said.

Aurora Public Schools provided this statement that says, “We are deeply sorry to all Aurora Public Schools families impacted by our internal transportation routing challenges. Unfortunately, we were unable to arrange transportation for a portion of students with special needs for the start of the school year. We are working quickly to resolve this issue and restore transportation routes. We anticipate that routes will be restored by Monday.

“In the meantime, we are asking impacted families to document their mileage for transporting their students to and from school, so we can reimburse them. Once again, we apologize and are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”