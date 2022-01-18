Some Adams 14 schools to return to in-person learning

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — After a late announcement that some schools would move to virtual learning on Tuesday because of staff shortages, the Adams 14 school district said some of those schools would return to in-person classes.

Adams County School District 14 said in a letter to the school community that the school board met and agreed to return some students back to their schools on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The district said any updates on school plans for Thursday, Jan. 20, will be made on Wedneday by 5 p.m. Anyone with questions can contact communications@adams14.org.

In a news release distributed at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the district gave updates on the following schools:

Return to in-person on Jan. 19

Lester Arnold High School

Adams City Middle School

Alsup Elementary School

Central Elementary School

Dupont Elementary School

Hanson Elementary School

Kemp Elementary School

Rose Hill Elementary School

Sanville Early Childhood Center

STARS Early Childhood Center

Continue virtual learning on Jan. 19

Adams City High School

Kearney Middle School

Monaco Elementary School

At the schools that remain in virtual learning, “grab and go” meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each site.