GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greeley brewing company is naming a special IPA after Nuggets star player Nikola Jokic.

Weldwerks Brewing Company is honoring “The Joker” with a limited addition IPA to be named “Sombor Shuffle” after Jokic’s signature game time move.

This comes after Jokic was named 2021 Most Valuable Player in the NBA.

The “Sombor Shuffle” IPA will be available starting this Friday at Weldwerks. The IPA is a spin off of the brewery’s flagship brew, “Juicy Bits” IPA.