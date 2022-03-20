DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to the spirit of volunteerism, Ukrainians are literally receiving a charge of support from Coloradans. Reliable electricity is especially important in a war-torn country, solar technology helps!

Nine solar panel USB chargers will soon be shipped to Ukraine from Colorado thanks to a community partnership.

“If they ship by air, hopefully they could be there possibly by the end of the week,” said Andrew Lenec, the son of Ukrainian refugees.

Lenec is also a Rotarian from Broomfield. He is leaning on community support in Denver’s northern suburbs, and beyond, to get the devices to Eastern Europe.

Rich Stromberg, a lecturer at Western Colorado University, has worked with students to refurbish solar panels for the greater good since 2019. He serves as program director of a nonprofit called Equitable Solar Solutions.

“The smallest ones can charge up to two phones at the same time,” Stromberg explained. “The larger ones can do up to four.”

Stromberg ensures the devices work properly while Lenec problem solves shipping logistics. They will ship the panels to Rotarians in Ukraine for local distribution.

“I think it will be much appreciated in Ukraine,” Lenec said. “I think it’ll come in very, very useful both for civilian and military use.”

If you’d like to help, tax-deductible donations can be made to Coldharbour Institute/ESS, and should be marked “Ukraine Solar USB Chargers.”

More information about the USB chargers can be found on their website.