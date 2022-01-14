Sol Tribe Tattoo reopens Friday after deadly December shooting spree

DENVER (KDVR) — Sol Tribe Tattoo will reopen Friday, weeks after owner Alicia Cardenas was killed in a shooting spree.

Five people were killed in the shooting spree that spanned across Denver and Lakewood on Dec. 27.

Sol Tribe Tattoo announced on Facebook on Thursday that the shop is opening on Friday at a limited capacity.

“Sol Tribe is open again officially Friday January 14th. We are working at a limited capacity temporarily. Call or email the shop for more details,” Sol Tribe shared. “If you had appointments or things in progress and haven’t heard from us yet, we are getting to you asap.”

Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, 35, was also shot and killed at Sol Tribe Tattoo, and her husband, Jimmy Maldonado, was shot and wounded.

“Oh captain my captain. We are going to try real hard to make you proud and keep your legacy going. We love you we miss you we are distraught,” Sol Tribe Tattoo shared on Facebook on Thursday.