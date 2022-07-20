DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 10 years since 12 people were killed and at least 70 others were injured in the Aurora theater shooting.

FOX31 is remembering the victims:

A.J. Boik

Alex Sullivan

Alexander C. Teves

Gordon Cowden

Jesse Childress

Jessica Ghawi

John Thomas Larimer

Jonathan Blunk

Matt McQuinn

Micayla Medek

Rebecca Wingo

Veronica Moser-Sullivan

Remembering the Aurora theater shooting victims

Here is a look at tributes that have been posted on social media:

“The horrors of the Aurora theater shooting remain fresh in our minds. We remember the innocent lives lost ten years ago in an almost unimaginable and evil act of violence. Our hearts mourn with the families and loved ones of the victims, and with the survivors of this tragedy,” Gov. Jared Polis said.

“Tonight, at the same time the first 911 call came in to Dispatch that tragic night, we gathered with other first responder brothers & sisters to remember everyone forever impacted. Our hearts remain with all of those lost, the survivors, families & our community. #NeverForget,” Aurora PD shared.

“#NeverForget A decade ago lives were senselessly taken and many more changed forever. Today, we pause to remember the #Aurora12, the survivors, the first responders and all who were impacted by this tragedy. #AuroraStrong,” ATF Denver shared.

“Ten years since the Aurora theater shooting and we are only just beginning to scratch the surface with legislation to prevent gun violence. We owe it to the victims and their families to do better. My prayers remain with them as they continue to heal,” Rep. Val Demings said.

“It’s been 10 years since the shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, CO. Twelve innocent people were killed and 70 were injured. I know how it feels to mark such a painful milestone. I will never forget the lives lost that day, and I will never stop honoring them with action,” Gabrielle Giffords said.

“10 years ago today was the Aurora Theater Shooting. I’ll never forget the survivors and victims’ families who’ve struggled ever since July 20, 2012. The heartbreak I witnessed in Colorado has stuck with me ever since. #AuroraStrong,” Mark Meredith shared.

We will continue to add tributes to this story throughout the day.