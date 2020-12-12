Downtown Denver Partnership promotes safe ways to enjoy holidays, support businesses

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Downtown Partnership is promoting a safe way to enjoy holiday shopping and dining. The challenge, they say, is to provide an atmosphere in which patrons feel comfortable just being there.

“There’s no doubt that here in downtown Denver, we have experienced some sad closings,” said Britt Diehl with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

The Downtown Denver Partnership is trying to get more people to visit downtown during the holidays.

“Almost everything you will experience downtown is all outdoors,” said Diehl.

Shops that were indoors are doing business outdoors, like at Dairy Block.

Some changes downtown are small, some are big. The light parade this year is not a parade at all; it’s a static display.

The Chriskindl Market is surrounded by a six-foot fence with a two-hour wait to get in on the weekends.

The Dairy Block district went proactive and hit the street, more specifically, the alley.

“The pop-up shop works great, it allows people to come out and try on the product,” said Paul Anthony of Bfreshgear.com.

Union Station, Denver Botanic Gardens, even Water World in Federal Heights are all lighting the way for a merry Christmas with lighting displays.