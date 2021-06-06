Soccer tournament sells out at Empower Field, 1st large capacity event since pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — An international soccer tournament at Empower Field sold out to about 35,000 fans Sunday, which marks the first large capacity event since the pandemic began.

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football hosted the inaugural Concacaf National League Finals beginning at 4:30 p.m.

“Were excite because last year was a bummer with no live sporting events,” Gerald Real, a Team USA fan said.

Honduras is playing Costa Rica in the third place game, while Mexico kicks off against the U.S. in the final game.

“The people in Denver are wonderful welcoming. Thank you Denver! Go Mexico! Go United States,” Luis Gnis, a Team Mexico fan stated.

Fans aren’t required to wear masks, but unvaccinated people are encouraged to continue wearing one.

According to a representative with Empower Field, they sold around 35,000 tickets for Sunday’s tournament. That was the max amount of tickets they decided to sell so it would fit in with current capacity regulations they have at the stadium.

Empower Field usually hosted around 76,000 people at normal full capacity.

“The city of Denver is beautiful. The people are beautiful. I am glad that it is here,” Maria Teresa Lopez, a Mexico fan said.

UCHealth is holding a vaccination clinic at a bus on the concourse at section 116/117. Anyone wanting to get the Johnson & Johnson one shot COVID-19 vaccine can do so at the stadium.

“There are 90 people on the schedule. We have 70 players and coaches and 20 fans total,” Dr. Jean Kutner, with UCHealth said.

After the games, Kutner said they will be vaccinating the players from Honduras and Costa Rica.

The last time Empower Field at Mile High hosted a sporting event this large was before the pandemic.

“It could be a terrible game but all that matters is we are in there together,” David Pardo, a fan with Team USA said.