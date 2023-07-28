DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, a group of local artists will come together to create an accessible art and fashion exhibition in downtown Denver.

McNichols Civic Center Building is hosting creators, each with a disability, who tailor their work for people with and without disabilities. Some of the featured work includes art you can touch, clothing-friendly options for people with prosthetics and garments for sensitive skin.

“I’m just really excited to see Denver show up for this disabled community. I think there’s so much joy and happiness,” Shanna Shelby, the exhibition curator, said.

Three pieces by John Bramblitt. Pieces created by Chole Duplessis. Pieces by Melanie Walker.

“Vibrant Accessibility” is a group show featuring three blind artists with tactile art — art you can touch. Each of their pieces can be admired by seeing and non-seeing people.

Chloé Duplessis is a legally blind fiber artist based in Denver.

Melanie Walker is a University of Colorado professor and artist who lives with double vision and has been legally blind in one eye since birth. She prints multisensory artwork on silk.

John Bramblitt is a painter who taught himself how to paint using raised lines and haptic visualization, where he can “see” his subjects through touch.

Two fashion designs featured in “FashionAbility” this weekend. A military-inspired design at “FashionAbility” One of the models at “FasionAbility”

The runway show, “FashionAbility,” follows the same theme as the artwork. The show is filled with fashion pieces that can be worn by people with and without a disability.

Lexie Bader is a double amputee who created her own line of clothing that is adaptive and active for people in wheelchairs, with prosthetics and without limbs.

Rachael Levine is a Japanese-American designer in Denver who works with silk that targets sensitive skin.

The exhibition includes vendors with disabilities as well.

“When innovation comes through the disabled community in any area, we all benefit and having it come through the fashion world is exciting and new,” Shelby said.