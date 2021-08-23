‘So much freakin’ fun!’; Adaptive wake surfing at Boulder Reservoir

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Anticipation, anxiety and excitement are often part of trying something new. More than 35 people who have lost a limb or face other physical challenges braved the waters of the Boulder Reservoir on Saturday to give wake surfing a try.

“Wake surfing’s been around a long time,” said Scott Taylor, of Hanger Clinic. “Folks that come out here, we give them ample time to try to get up, and they get a lot of coaching. “

Spencer McGinnis, with his adventurous spirit, is one of those being coached up.

“I’ve rock climbed, raced motocross, cycle from time to time,” said McGinnis.

“It all started Cinco de Mayo, 2005, with a motocross accident,” said McGinnis. “Exploded my heal and ankle.”

Several surgeries over the course of nine years has caused discomfort and left him with little mobility.

“Reinjured it in 2014, and my doc said there’s nothing else we can do, we got to take it off,” said Mcginnis.

His right leg was amputated just below the knee.

All the participants at the fifth annual Adaptive Wake Surfing Clinic have a story like this. They live with limb loss, limb difference or other physical challenges. It doesn’t stop them from living.

“A lot of the times, these patients, they’re newer amputees, and, they’re struggling with the loss of a limb,” said Taylor. “We just really want to show them, life’s not necessarily over.”

“There’s a difference between existing and living,” said Mcginnis. “And I’m not the type of person to just sit on my couch and just exist. I gotta get out and live.”

If grades were awarded to these new wake surfers, Mcginnis, no doubt, earned an A+. He was able to stand up on the board on his first try. In less than 45 minutes he was able to let go of the rope towing him behind the boat and surf the boat’s wake on his own.

“Amazing,” said Mcginnis. “So much freakin’ fun!”