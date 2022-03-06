DENVER (KDVR) — While many skiers and snowboarders are heading back from hitting the slopes, snow continues to fall making road conditions not so great.

(4:35 p.m.): The Interstate 25 corridor has a multi-vehicle crash that closed down northbound traffic between University Boulevard and US 6.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 from Vail Pass to Loveland Pass as the mountain corridor begins to get crowded with drivers heading back to the metro.

Here are some key things to keep in mind from the American Automotive Association when traveling on snowy, icy roads with limited visibility and know before you go:

Drive slowly – the adjustment in speed can help with lower traction.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Apply the gas slowly so you can regain traction and avoid skids.

Don’t follow too closely. Increase your distance between you and the next car to give room for slower stopping.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. Yes, this sounds strange when you are driving that you shouldn’t stop, but AAA says there is a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. If you’re stepping on the gas to power up on snow-covered hills, you’re just going to make your wheels spin. Try getting a little inertia going before getting going up the hill and let that inertia get you to the top.

Don’t stop going up a hill. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway and then take the hill.



