DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy snow will arrive to the Denver metro area on Tuesday evening. A winter storm warning has been issued for a large portion of the Denver metro area and Eastern Plains.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday.

What is the timeline of this storm?

Snow will close in on the Denver metro area after 5 p.m. and get heavier after 8 p.m. The snow will continue through the Wednesday morning commute and start to taper off by the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said Front Range snow totals will be between 5 to 10 inches with the highest totals south along the Palmer Divide. The Eastern Plains will have a few spots along Interstate 76 that will see over a foot of snow. Most mountain towns will see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.