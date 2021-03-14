Snowstorm on track to break records for Denver in the history books

DENVER (KDVR) — As of noon on Sunday, Denver has seen 19.1 inches of snow. The official snow recording comes from Denver International Airport.

With four to six more inches of snow predicted, it is likely that this snowstorm will rank in the top 10 in Denver history.

As of noon on Sunday, it ranks number 11. It will only take point .3 inches to move into number 10 all-time.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer

There is even a chance this storm could crack the top five of all time!

The top 5 snowstorms in Denver history:

1913: 45.7 inches 2003: 31.8 inches 1946: 30.4 inches 1982: 23.8 inches 1885: 23.0 inches