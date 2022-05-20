NORTH POLE (KDVR) — Santa may be getting a late start to the toy-making season this year. A May snowstorm in Colorado has delayed the opening of the North Pole.

The North Pole was scheduled to open on Saturday, May 21, but because of the large amount of snow expected, the opening will be delayed.

There’s still a chance the North Pole could open on Sunday, depending on how much snow falls. The North Pole will provide updates on weather delays on the website.

Here’s what to expect at the North Pole this summer:

The park features over two dozen rides. Santa will be busy preparing for Christmas, but you can still get a picture with him on your visit. There are also plenty of shops to visit at the village.