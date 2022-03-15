DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a beautiful day on Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine.
Here are five things to know for Tuesday:
- Aurora camping ban passes on a second vote, third vote still needed
- Colorado COVID-19 positivity is below 3% and 11 counties are at 0% positivity
- A snowstorm is on the way Wednesday evening into Thursday. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday
- Aurora will test outdoor warning sirens Tuesday
- The average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.97, which is the same as it was on Monday. Here are the 10 lowest gas prices in the state
With the snowfall expected Thursday, here are a few helpful tools:
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.