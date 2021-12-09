‘Snowstang’ bus service from Denver to 4 ski resorts begins on Saturday

DENVER (KDVR)— The Colorado Department of Transportation relaunches the Snowstang bus service on Saturday. The program was designed to eliminate the headaches and hassles of heavy mountain traffic along Interstate 70 during the winter ski season.

Service to Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain and Steamboat Ski Resort/Howelsen Hill Ski Area in Steamboat Springs is available. Passengers may board at Denver Union Station or the Denver Federal Center.

Buy tickets online to reserve a seat. Cash purchases are allowed after all ticketed passengers are boarded.

The service operates for 40 days throughout the winter on weekends and holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day, until mid-April, 2022.

The roundtrip fare to Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain is $25. The Steamboat round trip cost is $40. Children ages 2-11 ride free with a full fare paying adult.

Onboard amenities include WiFi networks, USB/power outlets, luggage bays, restrooms, bike racks and accessibility.