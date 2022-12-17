DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marked the return of Snowstang. The Colorado Department of Transportation’s winter bus offers rides to five popular ski and snowboard resorts.

Snowstang offers an easy, convenient and affordable way to hit the slopes this winter. The bus is a great option for any skier or snowboarder looking to head to some of Colorado’s most popular mountains.

According to CDOT, Snowstang typically operates on the weekends and most roundtrip tickets are just $25.

Snowstang is adding a new stop this season. In addition to its express service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, and Steamboat Springs, Snowstang will now offer service to Breckenridge.

There is also a new option for those interested in the park-n-ride pickup. Mountain enthusiasts can now be picked up from the Wooly Mammoth lot near the Red Rocks exit on Interstate 70.

Snowstang also picks up at Union Station in Denver and the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood.

For tickets and information on the Snowstang schedule, travelers can visit the bus’s website.

Snowstang is expected to run until May 7.