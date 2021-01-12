Snowplow stolen from southeast Denver condo complex

DENVER (KDVR) — A family-run Denver business is reeling after its snow plow was stolen.

The plow, attached to a 2005 Jeep Wrangler, was stolen Monday night from a condominium complex in southeast Denver.

The family says the Jeep was locked.

“We had to call a friend, who had an A.T.V.,” says Owner Michael Anaya. “We have to be prepared, no matter what.”

The metro area is expecting another round of snow this weekend.

Anaya says the Jeep is valued at $13,000. The plow, at $8,000.

The Colorado license plate number is: OUX-129. The brand of plow is “Snowdogg.”

If you have seen the snow plow, you are urged to call Denver police.