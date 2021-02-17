Snowmobiler missing following avalanche in northern Colorado

RAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A search is underway for a snowmobiler following an avalanche in northern Colorado.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), the avalanche occurred Tuesday near Ruby Mountain, which is southeast of the small town of Rand.

Based on preliminary information, the CAIC believes the slide occurred on a northeast-facing slope around 11,100 feet.

Jackson County Search and Rescue and the CAIC resumed their search for the missing snowmobiler Wednesday morning.

The snowmobiler’s name, age and gender have not been released.

Currently, all of Colorado’s mountain regions are under a “considerable” avalanche risk, according to the CAIC website.

This winter has seen a number of deadly avalanches in Colorado. On Sunday, a Parker man was killed in a slide near Rollins Pass.

Statewide, 10 people have died in avalanches so far this season in the state, according to CAIC data.