A snowmobiler was killed after being caught in an avalanche Feb. 25 near La Manga Pass in Conejos County (Credit: Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A snowmobiler that had been missing since Saturday after being caught in an avalanche was found dead by rescue crews Monday.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the avalanche happened close to the Red Lakes trailhead near La Manga Pass.

The snowmobiler was with four others.

The others in his group reported the avalanche and rescuers from the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, Conejos County Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service came to search that evening.

More people, including avalanche dog teams from the Wolf Creek Ski Area and forecasters from the CAIC, came to search Sunday. Many members of the local community also came to help search.

Search efforts would continue until the rider was found midday on Monday.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the rider’s family and friends,” CAIC said.

Another avalanche to the west near Durango killed two backcountry skiers Saturday, bringing the total number of people killed in avalanches this season to seven.