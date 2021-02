Avalanche area near Rollins Pass kills snowmobiler, photo from CAIC

FRASER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reports a snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche west of Rollins Pass on Sunday.

The avalanche occurred on an east-facing slope (above treeline) of Mount Epworth, CAIC reports.

Topographical map courtesy of CAIC

The snowmobiler got caught up in the slide and was buried underneath his sled on Pumphouse Lake, according to CAIC.

The victim’s identity has not been released.