GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Grand County Search and Rescue says a snowmobiler was injured after crashing into a tree on Sunday.

It happened near Rabbit Ears Pass around 10:40 a.m. GCSAR said a 56-year-old man was snowmobiling with friends when he struck a tree and received blunt force trauma injuries.

A medical helicopter was able to land near the injured man and rescue crews, along with friends of the victim, were able to get him to the helicopter.

The man was flown to the hospital in an unknown condition.

If you plan to spend time outdoors in Colorado, it’s important to be prepared.

Colorado Outdoor Recreation Search and Rescue Card

Here’s why, according Colorado Search and Rescue:

If a search and rescue team incurs expenses during a mission, they don’t bill it to the person they

helped. They (or the county sheriff under whom they operate) absorb that cost.

Buying a CORSAR Card helps ensure that a county sheriff and the SAR team are

financially prepared for the next mission — just as they were ready to help you because

previous people they helped had a card and the team’s expenses were reimbursed. This card allows the responders to apply for reimbursement of extraordinary expenses, but not the normal operating or routine mission expenses.