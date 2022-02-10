Snowmobiler dies in accident on Cottonwood Pass

View of the Rocky Mountains from the top of Cottonwood Pass, Colorado (Credit: Getty Images)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) –A snowmobiler died in an accident Tuesday morning on Cottonwood Pass.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a distress signal from a backcountry traveler around 11:09 a.m., advising that there had been a snowmobile accident and a man was unconscious.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as Robert E. Welland, 68, of Jefferson, Colorado, was riding his snowmobile with a group of people and went out of sight from the group. A group member decided to go check on Welland, and that’s when he noticed the snowmobile overturned, on top of the victim.

The sheriff’s office said another rider pulled the snowmobile off of Welland and started CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“Chaffee County Search and Rescue North sends our condolences to all affected by this accident. Be careful out there, friends,” CCSAR-N shared on Facebook.