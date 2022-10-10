DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Colorado ski season is expected to get underway sometime during the month of October, weather permitting.
Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.
Here is a look at which ski resorts have started making snow:
- Arapahoe Basin– Oct. 9
- Copper Mountain– Oct. 4
- Keystone Resort– Oct. 9
Here is a look at some of the other scheduled/estimated opening dates:
- Aspen Mountain: Nov. 24
- Aspen Snowmass: Nov. 24
- Aspen Highlands: Dec. 10
- Arapahoe Basin: TBD
- Beaver Creek: Nov. 23
- Breckenridge: Nov. 11
- Buttermilk: Dec. 17
- Crested Butte: Nov. 23
- Copper Mountain: Nov. 14
- Loveland: TBD
- Purgatory: Nov. 19
- Steamboat: Nov. 23
- Telluride: Nov. 24
- Vail Mountain: Nov. 11
- Winter Park: Nov. 16
- Wolf Creek: TBD
Here is a look at the opening dates over the last five years:
- 2021- Wolf Creek: Oct. 16
- 2020- Wolf Creek: Oct. 28
- 2019- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 11
- 2018- Wolf Creek: Oct. 13
- 2017- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 13
Based on the current weather forecast, this could be one of the latest starts to ski season in the last five years.