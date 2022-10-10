DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 Colorado ski season is expected to get underway sometime during the month of October, weather permitting.

Last season Wolf Creek was the first ski area to open on Oct. 16. Arapahoe Basin opened Oct. 17.

Here is a look at which ski resorts have started making snow:

Here is a look at some of the other scheduled/estimated opening dates:

Here is a look at the opening dates over the last five years:

2021- Wolf Creek: Oct. 16

2020- Wolf Creek: Oct. 28

2019- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 11

2018- Wolf Creek: Oct. 13

2017- Arapahoe Basin: Oct. 13

Based on the current weather forecast, this could be one of the latest starts to ski season in the last five years.