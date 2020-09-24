Snowmaking equipment ready to go at Arapahoe Basin; ‘It won’t be long’

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (KDVR) — With the possibility of record heat over the next three days in Colorado, the start of ski season might be the furthest thing from a person’s mind. But as we inch closer to October, opening day is right around the corner.

Alan Henceroth, COO at Arapahoe Basin, announced Wednesday that snowmaking equipment is ready to go.

“Most of the fan guns have been set on High Noon. The reservoir is full. The snowmaking pipes have been filled. Water has been run to the Summit. Electrical lines and fixtures have been tested. Training begins later this week. There has been a little frost each morning at my house.” shared Henceroth in a blog on Wednesday.

Last year, Arapahoe Basin became the first ski resort in North America to open for the season, narrowly beating out Keystone by opening on Friday, October 11.

As for this season, Henceroth says, “I don’t see any good snowmaking weather out there for a least a week. That doesn’t mean the snowmakers haven’t been busy. While it isn’t time yet, it won’t be long………..”