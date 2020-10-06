Snowmaking begins at Keystone Resort

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — Snowmaking is underway at Keystone Resort, according to a Facebook post from Epic Pass on Tuesday morning.

“Snowmaking kicked off this morning at Keystone Resort. We’re one month out from our first Opening Day of the season and can’t wait to welcome you back to the mountains you love.” which was shared in the post.

Arapahoe Basin started making snow on Sept. 28.

Last year, Arapahoe Basin became the first ski resort in North America to open for the season, narrowly beating out Keystone by opening on Friday, October 11.