DENVER (KDVR) — Snowflakes were caught on camera at Coors Field in Denver on Sunday night. The snow did not accumulate, so it was not the first official snowfall of the season.

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.

Snow over the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 October 10, 2019 October 6, 2018 October 9, 2017 November 17, 2016 November 5, 2015 November 11, 2014 October 18, 2013 October 5, 2012

While Denver has not recorded the first snowfall of the season yet, the city did record the first freeze of the season on Oct. 24.